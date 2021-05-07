Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%.

CKPT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.66. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

