Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $105.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -423.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.