Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,180. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after acquiring an additional 487,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.