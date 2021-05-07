ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 63.2% on Analyst Downgrade

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price dropped 63.2% on Friday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James now has a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. ChemoCentryx traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 288,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 854,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,737,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $735.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

