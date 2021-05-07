Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.55. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.94. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $122.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

