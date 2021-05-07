Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 5.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.