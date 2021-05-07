Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Shares of UBER opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.