Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $11,586,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $9,113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $2,856,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000.

BFEB stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

