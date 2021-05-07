Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $133,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after buying an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RPT. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.