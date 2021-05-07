Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

