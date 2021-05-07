Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

