Christopher B. Clark Sells 6,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XEL opened at $71.55 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.