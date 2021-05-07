Chronologic Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $396,939.87 and approximately $588.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00084216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.96 or 0.00798896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.99 or 0.08865531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

