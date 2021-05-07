Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 251,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,562. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

