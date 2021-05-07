CIBC Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$31.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aritzia has a one year low of C$13.89 and a one year high of C$33.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.54.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

