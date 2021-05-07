CIBC Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.47.

Shares of FM opened at C$31.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock has a market cap of C$21.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 734.19.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

