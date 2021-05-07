CIBC Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$41.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital cut Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$39.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.