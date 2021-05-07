CIBC Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,000.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,910.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down C$32.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,774.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$37.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,806.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,658.17. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,921.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.2800021 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.228 per share. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.