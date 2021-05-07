CIBC Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.95.

LUNMF opened at $12.39 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

