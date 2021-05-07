Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.64.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.39. 312,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$784.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.64. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.90.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.