Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.64.
Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.39. 312,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$784.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.64. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.90.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
