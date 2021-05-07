Cineworld Group’s (CINE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.17 ($1.15).

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 92.84 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.61. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

