Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

COUR opened at $38.98 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

