Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.63.

LYFT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 293,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lyft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

