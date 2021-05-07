Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SKG stock opened at GBX 3,826 ($49.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,318 ($30.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,953 ($51.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,513.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,432.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a €0.87 ($1.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total value of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

