Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,963 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 601,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRMK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 7,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,656. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

