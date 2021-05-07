Claybrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.7% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.80. 2,373,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,879,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average of $317.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

