Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MORT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,242. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

