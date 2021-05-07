Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,539,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,681. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

