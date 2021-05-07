Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

CLSD stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

