Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 469.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 59.0% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

