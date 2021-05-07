Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Clearwater Paper comprises approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Clearwater Paper worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $517.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

