Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

NYSE:CLW traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.04. 591,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

