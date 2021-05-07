Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.329 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Shares of CWEN.A stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 198,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
