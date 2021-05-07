Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 40,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -177.10 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.