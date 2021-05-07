Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NYSE NET opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -177.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,570,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

