Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Shares of NET traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,113. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

