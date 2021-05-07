CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Insider Michael Curt Scholz Sells 107,500 Shares

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$14,007.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,916,143 shares in the company, valued at C$1,552,673.43.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$15,010.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 159,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$24,738.45.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 136,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$20,652.45.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$14,104.00.

Shares of CVE CMB opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$10.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

