CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

CNHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CNHI stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

