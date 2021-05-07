CNH Industrial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,279% compared to the typical volume of 115 call options.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 111.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 680,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 358,856 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 711.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.