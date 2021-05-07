Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,446. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

