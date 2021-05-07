Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,552.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,552 ($33.34) and last traded at GBX 2,528 ($33.03), with a volume of 20156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,532 ($33.08).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,504 ($32.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,408.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,281.14.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). Insiders acquired a total of 963 shares of company stock worth $2,380,270 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

