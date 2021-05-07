Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.25. Coffee shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 110,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Coffee alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of -524,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Coffee worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.