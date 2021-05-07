Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $750,438.08 and approximately $1,565.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00783826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.66 or 0.09040538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046590 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

