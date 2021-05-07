CoinUs (CNUS) Reaches Market Cap of $91,041.46

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $91,041.46 and $47.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007463 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

