Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace Sells 25,279 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. 2,263,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after acquiring an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after acquiring an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

