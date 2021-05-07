Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $772.38 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 122,279 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

