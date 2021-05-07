Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

