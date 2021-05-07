Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Raised to C$166.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at C$138.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.35. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$57.75 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

