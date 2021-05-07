Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of UGI worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

