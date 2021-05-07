Comerica Bank Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,428.82.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,488.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,429.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,245.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,007.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.